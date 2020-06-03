|
Helma Gurzinski Hoepken, 81, a longtime resident of Scranton and native of Germany, died Sunday evening at Allied Hospice Center after an illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Herman Hoepken, on Dec. 4, 2005.
Born in Gelsenkirch, Germany, on Feb. 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Auguste Plewka Gurzinski. Along with her husband, Helma moved to the United States in 1961 before becoming a U.S. citizen in 1967.
She was a graduate with honors from Allied Medical Center's medical assistant program before becoming a phlebotomist before her retirement.
She is survived by her siblings, Herbert Gurzinski and wife, Marlis; and Ursula Harms, all of Germany; nieces, nephews and many dear friends in the local community.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020