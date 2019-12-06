|
|
Henrietta "Hank" Ann Kessler, 85, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Geisinger Community Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Edward Kessler Sr. and the couple was married for 32 years when he passed away in 1986.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen (Smith) Weiss. Hank graduated West Scranton High School in 1952.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, cherishing the time she spent and the memories she made with her family. Known to all as "Gramma Hank," regardless of their family relationship, she always offered an open ear and a bright smile to those who would stop and chat for a while.
Hank was an avid fan of Yankees baseball, Penn State football and the Pappy's Bunnies softball team. She loved family gatherings and keeping up with the latest family news. Hank always asked for photos for her scrapbooking hobby, often presenting one to a family member for a special birthday or anniversary.
Hank is survived by her children, Tina Orner and companion, Don Knight, of Spring Brook Twp.; Terri Weech, of Lakeland, Fla.; Debbie Angell and husband, Tim, of Winchester, Conn.; Sandra Gorba and companion, Charles Rusinko, of Moosic; Lesa Hartranft and husband, Allen, of Munroe, N.C.; Edward Kessler Jr. and wife, Joanie, of Madison Twp.; her grandchildren, Col. Aaron Angell, USMC; Dana Wells, William Orner, Triscia Lathrop, Tara Bomgardner, Brian Angell, Sgt. Scott Weech LPD; Sarah Hartranft, Edward Kessler, David Kessler, Joseph Kessler and 28 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Edward Sr., she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Corce, Joann Yourkowski, Florence Price and Ann Nunes; grandson, Ryan Hartranft; son-in-law, Scott Weech; sister-in-law, Shirley Lepkowski; and in-laws, Ceil and Arthur Kessler.
Hank's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Geisinger Life Program for the joy and devoted care they brought to her, as well as the ICU staff at Geisinger CMC for the warmth and compassion afforded to Hank during her stay.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment, in Spring Brook Cemetery, will be private.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hank also loved Christmas and the family is dedicating a special Christmas tree this year at the homestead. Family and friends are invited to bring an ornament in her memory to be hung on the tree with love.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Camp Bravehearts, an oncology camp for women, 19 Cambridge Road, Albany, NY 12203 or Compassionate Friends, Charlotte Chapter, c/o Carol Patton, 5902 Rimerton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226, two organizations that have meant a great deal to Hank and her family. To share your fondest memories of Hank, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019