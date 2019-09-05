Home

Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Henrietta B. Carr Obituary
Henrietta B. Carr, 83, of Moscow, died Tuesday at her home. She was the wife of Martin J. Carr Jr. The couple celebrated 64 years of marriage on July 2.

Born Jan. 17, 1936, in Throop, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Nora Swenton Rasalla. Henrietta attended St. Paul's School in Scranton and graduated from South Catholic High School. Before her retirement, she was employed by the North Pocono School District. Henrietta was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Also surviving are her children, Martin J. Carr III and wife, Rose Ann, of Mechanicsburg; Patrick C. Carr and wife, Jane, of Bangor; Rita Therese Kearney and husband, David, of Newport News, Virginia; Mary Beth Parola and husband, Arthur, of Louisville, Kentucky; and Timothy J. Carr and wife, Amy, of Elmhurst Twp.; 12 grandchildren, A.J. Carr and wife, Jess; Marietta Carr, Charles Carr and wife, Sara; Anna Carr, Megan Kearney, David Kearney, Erin Kearney, Arthur Parola, Andrew Parola, Martina Parola, Robert Carr and Emily Carr; two great-grandchildren, Ellis Carr and Isaac Carr; her sister, Mary Gaffney and husband, Donald, of Williston, Vermont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Henrietta was also preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony and Stanley Rasalla; and her sisters, Salomea Mills, Teresa Horne and Ann Rasalla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Robert J. Simon, pastor, as celebrant. Interment and committal will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center or St. Ann's Monastery.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.

For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019
