Henrietta Passeri, 89, formerly of Jessup, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness. She was the wife of Joseph J. Passeri, who died April 12, 2012.
Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Veronica Blaskiewicz Kowalski and was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School and Dickson City High School.
Following her marriage, she moved to Jessup and she divided her time as a homemaker, a volunteer at the Easter Seals helping disabled children, as well as owning and operating Henrietta's Floral Shop on Dundaff Street in Dickson City, all while raising and caring for her family. Before her retirement, she was employed as a group leader by Specialty Records in Olyphant.
Henrietta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family meant the world to her. She was proud of her four boys and their work ethics operating their family business at Falcon Oil Co. She was a classy woman who enjoyed going to Atlantic City, cooking and, most of all, spending time with her family.
The Passeri family would like to acknowledge the Mid-Valley Manor and Geisinger CMC sixth floor B unit staff for their compassion and care.
Surviving are her two sons, Joseph Passeri Jr. and wife, Donna, Eynon; and Rodney Passeri, Archbald; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Passeri, Archbald; nine grandchildren, Christy Lee, Charles Jr., Kyle, Corey, Chase, Nicole, Kylie, Alana and Mya; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Charlie Jameson and "soon-to-be" baby boy, Nico Matthew; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Charles, in 1994; and John, in 2018; a grandson, Matthew, in 2017; four sisters, Elaine Kowalski, Mary Marra, Phyllis David and Hedy Perocchi; and four brothers, Felix, Joseph, Walter and John Kowalski.
Graveside services and interment in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Arrangements are by Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. To leave an online condolence, visit www.albinifh.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020