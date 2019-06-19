Henrietta Mackowsky, 80, of Old Forge, died Monday evening at her home.



Born in Taylor, daughter of the late John and Irene Sucolosky Mackowsky, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School class of 1956 and received an associate degree in business from Lackawanna College.



Henrietta was one of the first employees hired by Emery Air Freight when its accounting office relocated from Connecticut to Scranton in 1959. Emery Air Freight was acquired by several companies, the last being UPS from which she retired after a total of 51 years of service.



She was a parishioner of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Old Forge where she played an active role in parish activities. After the closure of St. Michael's, she became a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.



Surviving are four brothers, Daniel and wife, Joanne, Cicero, N.Y.; Norman and wife, Maria; John (Jack) and wife, Joan; and Dave, all of Old Forge; nieces and nephews, Kelli, Danielle, Jack, Brian, Lori and Jerry.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerome (Whitey); and a nephew, Paul.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary's Church, Grace and Lawrence streets, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary