Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 562-1901
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Mackowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Mackowsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henrietta Mackowsky Obituary
Henrietta Mackowsky, 80, of Old Forge, died Monday evening at her home.

Born in Taylor, daughter of the late John and Irene Sucolosky Mackowsky, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School class of 1956 and received an associate degree in business from Lackawanna College.

Henrietta was one of the first employees hired by Emery Air Freight when its accounting office relocated from Connecticut to Scranton in 1959. Emery Air Freight was acquired by several companies, the last being UPS from which she retired after a total of 51 years of service.

She was a parishioner of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Old Forge where she played an active role in parish activities. After the closure of St. Michael's, she became a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.

Surviving are four brothers, Daniel and wife, Joanne, Cicero, N.Y.; Norman and wife, Maria; John (Jack) and wife, Joan; and Dave, all of Old Forge; nieces and nephews, Kelli, Danielle, Jack, Brian, Lori and Jerry.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerome (Whitey); and a nephew, Paul.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary's Church, Grace and Lawrence streets, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.

Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now