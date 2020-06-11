|
Henrietta "Cookie" Matticks, 78, of West Scranton, passed Wednesday morning surrounded by family at home, after a long illness. She was the wife of Robert S. Matticks, who died in 2013. The couple had been married 53 years at the time of his passing.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Beatrice Hallett. Cookie was a 1960 graduate of Taylor High School, a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish and was a receptionist for WYOU until her retirement.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory Matticks (Margo), Old Forge; Christopher Matticks, (Lisa) Tobyhanna; three daughters, Charlene Novembrino (Rick), Florida; Kimberly Matticks (fiancée, Bridget Morrissey), Florida; Stacey Bouton (Brian), Scranton; 10 grandchildren, Jason and Mallory Matticks, Amanda Matticks (fiancé, Sean McLafferty) Mallory and Kaitlin Matticks, Carli Vizak (Dan), Nicole Novembrino, Ashley Matticks, Beyonce Blasko, Conor Bouton; eight great-grandchildren, Areianna, Liam, Madison, Logan, Hannah, Keira, Everleigh and Abigail; and her sister, Ruth Dunston (William), Old Forge; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cookie loved family gatherings, especially with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cookie enjoyed going to amusement parks to ride their rollercoasters and was considered to be the family daredevil. She was also a shopaholic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 1 p.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, West Scranton. A private viewing will be held for the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020