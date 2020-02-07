|
Henrietta McGee, 90, passed from this life on Feb. 4, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Born in Prospect Park, N.J., on April 8, 1929, she was the daughter of Dutch immigrants, Peter C. and Johanna (Kaptein) Van den Hurk. She was the wife of the late Frank R. "Buddy" McGee. They were married 44 years before his death in 1997.
Henrietta was a lifelong and incredibly faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church for the past 80 years. Together with her husband, she instilled the importance of her Catholic upbringing based on a foundation of love, patience and humility. Henrietta graduated from Scranton Central High School and the Anthracite Business School. She worked as a secretary for the former Glen Alden Coal Co. until stepping out of the working world to become, hands down, the best mom ever. The title of "Mom" extended far beyond her biological children and deep into every nook and cranny of Scranton's Hill Section. Henrietta's Dutch heritage was a source of great pride for her and what was important to her kids was important to her, including supporting any sports team her children or grandchildren played on or rooted for. Henrietta's words were soft. She leaves a legacy of unwavering gentleness and unconditional love in the hearts of those lucky enough to have known her.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Beverly Pabst, her private nurse, who made her last days not only comfortable, but dignified.
Surviving are three sons, Frank and his wife, Karen; John; Dan and his wife, Maria; two daughters, Beth Ann and her lifelong companion, Tom Holton; and Lori Alessi and her husband, Carmen; five grandchildren, Sean McGee and his wife, Tierney; Caleb Alessi, Allison and Erin McGee, and Kelli Colantonio; her sister, Joan Walsh; and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Faith McGee; and a sister, Marie Kearney.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue and East Gibson Street in Scranton, under the care and direction of her niece, Megan Regan Mathewson. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, West Scranton. Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Henrietta's name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020