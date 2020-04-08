|
|
Henry "Hank" Buza, 79, of Dickson City, passed away at Allied Hospice in Scranton, on April 4, after a long illness.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen Yescavitz Buza, and he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School and Dickson City High School class of 1958. He served with the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961, and the United States Army from 1961 to 1964 during the Cuban Missile Crisis and during the Vietnam Era, and he was a member of the American Legion Post 665, Dickson City, the Marine Corps League, Scranton, and the Italian American Club, Olyphant. He was employed before retirement by Erie Lackawanna Railroad and Conrail.
Hank enjoyed watching In the Heat of the Night, Bonanza, and he had a sweet tooth for powdered donuts and Hershey candy bars.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Leonard Buza; grandson, Justice Logan Clark; and granddaughter, Eden Jane Clark, all of Winchester, Va.; great-grandsons, Jace and Easten Culotta; dear friends, Candice and Ryan Kopa and family, Dickson City; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Deneen Marie Buza Clark; two grandchildren, Dakota Jason Clark and Gabriel Clark; three brothers, Joseph, Charles and Leonard Buza; and a sister, Elaine Coleman.
There will be no public calling hours. Committal and military services will be conducted at St. Mary's Cemetery by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020