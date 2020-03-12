|
|
Henry Charles "Bud" Walsh, RPh., 86, of Dunmore, died Wednesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his family. His loving wife is Marie Matilda Spogli Walsh. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage on Sept. 8.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Henry Cook and Alice Theresa Wilkinson Walsh, he was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, the University of Scranton and the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. Henry was a registered pharmacist who worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp., and later at the Kmart pharmacy in Moosic. For a number of years, he also was employed at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia.
Henry was the developer of the Unit Dose Medication Dispensing System at Temple University Hospital. It was one of the first of its kind to be used in Philadelphia.
Henry was a loving and devoted husband, brother and uncle, and possessed a tremendous sense of humor. The youngest of the family, he was very close to his sisters and their children throughout his entire life.
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore.
His family wishes to graciously acknowledge the ICU and 4 West at Moses Taylor Hospital, as well as the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their collective care of Henry.
Also surviving are his nieces and nephews who were his loving caregivers, Paul Biglin, Eugene Biglin, Hank Biglin, Alice Hopkins, Mary Jeanne Riviello (his godchild) and Joseph Spogli; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanne C. Walsh and Elizabeth Louise Biglin.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment services will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Relatives and friends are invited to Henry's viewing Saturday in the church from 8 to 9:30. Memorials may be directed to both Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020