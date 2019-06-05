Henry Czaja of Lake Ariel died May 27 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center after an illness. He leaves behind his lovely wife of 70 years, the former Louise Lauer.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Valerie Czaja. A baker for more than 30 years in Brooklyn, he married and raised two boys in Queens, N.Y. Later he moved to Long Island, where he managed a movie theater until retirement. He retired to the Hideout in Lake Ariel, where he enjoyed golf, tennis and pinochle (his favorite card game). He also was a collector of stamps, coins and many odd memorabilia.



A good-natured man, he had a knack for telling bad jokes, but was still the life of the party.



Also surviving are sons, Thomas Czaja and his wife, MaryAnn, of Colchester, Conn.; and John Czaja and his wife, Marge, of Clermont, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Julie, Morgan and Erik; and great-grandchildren, Maybellene and MacAllister.



Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.



Prayer service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Friends may call Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019