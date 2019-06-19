Henry Joseph Tracewski Jr., 66, of Oregon, formerly of Peckville, died June 11 at home. His wife of 10 years was Liz Harris.



Born in Peckville, son of the late Henry Joseph Sr. and Irene Shekitka Tracewski, he was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 1970. He attended Penn State University and Marywood College, where he studied engineering.



He grew up in the 1960s in Canoga Park, Calif., painting VW buses and going to concerts. Henry loved surfing the beaches on the West Coast with his cousins. After graduating high school, he and a lifelong friend, John Vanko, hitchhiked across Route 66 back to California in one of his many expeditions.



Before retirement, he was employed as an engineer for JD Morrissey Inc., working on connecting Interstate 84 to 380. He also worked at various nuclear power stations around the USA for Brand Industrial Services as a quality control engineer.



The project he enjoyed the most in the past two years was where he spent time with his daughter Kolia, helping her flip a house.



His final voyage and bucket list trip was to Alaska to visit his extended family. He fished the deep Alaskan Sea with his cousins on their commercial fishing boat, he walked the streets daily, stopping and conversing with his family at their book store, not forgetting to give them a smile and a hug as he bought his Wall Street Journal.



Henry had a lust for life and travel. He would travel the county as a minimalist, seeing and experiencing all he could.



Also surviving are his daughter, Kolia Perez, husband, Adam and their daughter, Rio Perez; sister, Janice Edmunds and husband, Michael "Firp" Edmunds; brother, Joseph Tracewski; sister-in-law, Lisa Tracewski; nephew, Brandon Tracewski; and nieces, Rachel Yonan, husband, Jonphilipp and their daughter, Dot; Jessica Tracewski, Kimberly Tra­cew­ski and Heather Sears; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bubba" Tracewski; sisters-in-law, Pamela Walker Tracewski and Laurie Gipson Tracewski.



The funeral will be Thursday with a blessing service at 7 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Viewing hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 19, 2019