Henry "Buddy" Nagle Jr., 49, of Simpson, died Tuesday. He is survived by his companion, Sarah Barney.
Born in Carbondale, son of Florence Seeley Nagle, Carbondale, and the late Henry "Hank" Nagle Sr., he attended Carbondale Area High School. He was employed as a concrete and epoxy floor installer for Palma Inc. of Whippany, N.J. Henry was a member of the Cement and Concrete Workers Union. He was a free spirit who was famous for taking things apart and not putting them back together.
Also surviving are five children, Brooke Walsh, Lancaster; Zoe Nagle, Courtney Barney and Walker Bintliff, all of Carbondale; and Joshua Connor, Fell Twp.; six siblings, James Miller and companion, Bernice Roberts; Steve Miller; Doug Miller and companion, Sandy Fofi; Christopher Nagle and wife, Melissa; Wendy Sweder and husband, Matt, and Michele Nagle and companion, Ryan Fulkerson, all of Carbondale; three grandchildren, Jeremy Paul Raider; and Darrel and Layla Bintliff; his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Ann Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Monday in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a celebration of life to be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to wear dressy casual, but not black clothing.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 14, 2019