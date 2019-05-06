Henry S. Stasiak Sr., 88, of Pittston, died Saturday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen McHale Stasiak, in 2009.
Born in Scranton on March 31, 1931, son of the late Albert and Jean Stasiak, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War.
He had been employed as a gas truck driver for Suburban Propane.
Surviving are his children, Henry Stasiak Jr., Cathyann Stasiak and Coleen Stasiak, all of Pittston; half-brother, Thomas Loyek and his wife, Maryella, Scranton; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gertrude Kilvitis, in 2008.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, visit Mr. Stasiak's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2019