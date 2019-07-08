Henry Slusarczyk, 90, of Avoca, died Saturday at the Residential Hospice Center, Wilkes-Barre.



He was born in Avoca, Aug. 1, 1928, and was the son of the late Frank and Mary Portarek Slusarczyk. Henry was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, and its Holy Name Society. He was educated in Avoca Public Schools. Henry was employed as a manager at Schott Glass in Duryea for many years and then worked for Techniglass where he retired.



He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and the sport of golf. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his son, Edward and his wife, Patricia, of Drums; granddaughter, Kayla Slusarczyk and fiancé, Matthew Sims, of Weatherly; his great-granddaughter, Alexandria Sims of Weatherly; and sister, Jean McCloskey of Florida. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clorinda (Fiorini) Slusarczyk, who died June 23, 2017; and his son Henry Jr. who died Nov. 30, 1982.



Henry's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Residential Hospice Center and also the Smith Personal Care Home in Mountaintop, where he briefly resided, for their excellent care and compassion.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery.



Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019