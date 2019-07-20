Herbert Christopher Meyers, 86, Gouldsboro, died Thursday at home. He was the husband of Ida (Collins) Meyers.



Born in Plainfield, N.J., the son of the late Christopher Henry and Hazel Jean (Meikle) Meyers, he graduated from Jonathan Dayton High School, in Springfield, N.J., and served in the United States Navy. Before retiring, he worked for the Rahway Water Department. He was a member of the Church of St. Rita, in Gouldsboro, and American Legion Post 274, in Gouldsboro.



Herbert volunteered for 18 years with the Rahway First Aid Squad and traveled with his friends chasing that elusive buck and casting his line for that next big catch. He loved being outside, whether sitting on a beach or on the deck in his backyard.



Herbert's family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, Tara, Lori, Joanne, Donna and Denise, for their caring and kindness afforded to him.



In addition to his wife, Ida, Herbert is survived by a daughter, Michele Kauffmann and her husband, John, Hazlet, N.J.; and a son, Herbert C. Meyers Jr., Gouldsboro; grandchildren, Annmarie Stout, R.N. and her husband, Steve; and John Kauffmann, PA-C and his wife, Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, Lauren, Caitlin, Audrey Rose and Alina Violet; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Meyers; and his nephew, William Meyers.



A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Entombment with Rite of Committal and military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, N.J.



Viewing will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .



