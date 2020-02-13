|
|
Herbert James Stewart, 89, of Scranton, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 54 years, the former Eileen Feeney, died in 2010.
Born Oct. 19, 1930, in Scranton, son of the late Herbert and Catherine Noone Stewart, he graduated from Scranton Technical High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Herbie worked at The Scranton Tribune, and upon its closing, worked at The Scranton Times. After retirement, he worked as an usher for the Red Barons, and later for the RailRiders. He enjoyed being around people and his weekly card games with friends, and looked forward to holidays and to any times that the family would spend together. He will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Leombruni and husband, Mark, Scranton; two grandchildren, Emily Walsh and husband, Brian, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Robert Leombruni and wife, Amber, Jessup; a great-grandson, Evan Gregory Walsh, and future baby Leombruni great-grandchild expected in May; a sister-in-law, Carroll Stewart, Virginia; and two nephews, Kevin Stewart and wife, Lisa; and Timothy Stewart.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Francis Joseph Stewart.
The family would like to extend its deepest and sincerest gratitude to all of the nurses and staff at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for their dedication and care to Herbie.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, West Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 until the time of Mass at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, 18503.
Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020