Herman E. Claus III of Scranton died Monday evening at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ann Marie Claus, the former Ann Marie Kakareka.
Born in Scranton on Oct. 30, 1937, he was the son of the late Herman Claus II and Dorothy Williams. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School and attended Penn State Worthington Campus. Before retirement, he was employed at RCA and later Thompson Consumer as a foreman. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish Church, Scranton. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard.
Also surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Schieber and husband, Joseph, of Springbrook Twp.; Korine Tomarelli and husband, Michael, of Scranton; a brother, David Williams and wife, Judy, of Scranton; grandchildren, Shawn and Amber Schieber; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wardell and husband, Norman, of Scranton; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Williams; survived by his wife, Nancy Williams.
Some of Herman's favorite pastimes include family outings to state parks, cookouts, numerous trips to Atlantic City and Disney World. He especially enjoyed Thanksgiving birthdays, Easter and Christmas celebrations. He also enjoyed fixing up old cars, visits to Sodano's car repair and Mike Neary's garage. His favorite pastimes include trips to car shows in Carlisle and Hershey, and especially Father's Day car shows with all of his buddies showing off their latest (old cars). Visiting favorite restaurants, Arcaro's and The Honkytonk. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who brought him much joy and love.
The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Traditional Home Health and Hospice for their loving care provided to Herman.
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be private at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
The family encourages memorial contributions to be made in Herman's name to Traditional Home Health and Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the care and direction of Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020