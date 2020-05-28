Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman E.Claus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman E.Claus III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman E.Claus III Obituary
Herman E. Claus III of Scran­ton died Monday evening at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ann Marie Claus, the former Ann Marie Kakareka.

Born in Scranton on Oct. 30, 1937, he was the son of the late Herman Claus II and Dorothy Williams. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School and attended Penn State Worthington Campus. Before retirement, he was employed at RCA and later Thompson Consumer as a foreman. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish Church, Scranton. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard.

Also surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Schie­ber and husband, Joseph, of Springbrook Twp.; Korine Tomarelli and husband, Michael, of Scranton; a brother, David Williams and wife, Judy, of Scranton; grandchildren, Shawn and Amber Schieber; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wardell and husband, Norman, of Scranton; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Williams; survived by his wife, Nancy Williams.

Some of Herman's favorite pastimes include family outings to state parks, cookouts, numerous trips to Atlantic City and Disney World. He especially enjoyed Thanksgiving birthdays, Easter and Christmas celebrations. He also enjoyed fixing up old cars, visits to Sodano's car repair and Mike Neary's garage. His favorite pastimes include trips to car shows in Carlisle and Hershey, and especially Father's Day car shows with all of his buddies showing off their latest (old cars). Visiting favorite restaurants, Arcaro's and The Honkytonk. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who brought him much joy and love.

The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Traditional Home Health and Hospice for their loving care provided to Herman.

Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be private at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

The family encourages memorial contributions to be made in Herman's name to Traditional Home Health and Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the care and direction of Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

To share a memory or express or condolences to the family, please visit www.vantonandjames.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -