Hetty E. Brogan dies at 100

Hetty E. Brogan dies at 100 Obituary
Hetty E. Brogan, 100, formerly of Scranton, died Friday evening at Wesley Village, Pittston, where she was a resident. She was the widow of Thomas M. Brogan, who died April 18, 1991.

Born in Schwalbach, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Nettie Rink Wolfe and moved to the United States at age 6. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. She was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ and a current member of Elm Park United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Lackawanna County German American Society, a Girl Scout leader and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Brogan, Scranton; a son, Thomas H. Brogan and his wife, Wendy, Moosic; two grandsons, Thomas E. Brogan and wife, Jill; David H. Brogan and wife, Monica; and two great-grandchildren, Keira and Tommy G. Brogan.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Henry Wolfe.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

Arrangements entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Village, 209 Roberts Road, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18640; or a .
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020
