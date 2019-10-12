|
Hilda M. (Fritzen) Kingsley, 94, of Old Forge, passed away Friday afternoon at home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert Kingsley, Sr., on Oct. 5, 2008.
Born in Scranton on June 2, 1925, and daughter of the late Joseph T. and Clara Kloss, Hilda was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1943. Upon raising her family, she worked as an administrative assistant in the office of personnel for the Scranton School District for 25 years prior to retirement.
She enjoyed sewing and completing her daily crossword puzzles, but loved nothing more than her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Passing away peacefully, she will certainly be missed.
She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church Parish.
She is survived by her loving children, Robert Kingsley, Jr., and wife, Frances, of Lake Ariel; Marge Orr, of Taylor; and Susan Christiansen and husband, David, of Nicholson; seven grandchildren, Megan McCabe and husband, Brian; Joseph Orr; Kelly Wyatt and husband, Tom; Maureen and Robert Kingsley, III; Caitlyn Wilkerson and husband, Kyle; and Cody Christensen and wife, Alishia; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her adored son, Thomas Joseph Kingsley; and siblings, Carl and Gerard Fritzen, Dorothy McClain and Rita Ryan, also preceded her in death.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1608 Oram St., Scranton, to be celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Entombment will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019