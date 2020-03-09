Home

Hillery Leonard (Len, Lenny) Bell, 78, of Hawley, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6, at his home.

Len is remembered with love by his children: daughters, Donna Bell Murphy and husband, Tim Dahlstrom, of Edmonds, Wash.; Rachel Bell-Hedgelon and companion, Brian John Diehl Jr., of Beach Lake, Pa.; daughter, Deborah Kratz and husband, Donald, of Naples, Italy; Charles Bell and companion, Lesa Giambra, of West Pittston, Pa.; and a brother, Joseph Bell, of South Euclid, Ohio; along with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

At Len's request, there will be no services and his ashes will be interred at the Hershey Cemetery, Hershey, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020
