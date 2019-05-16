Holly Chemchick, 44, passed away at Geisinger Community Medical Center on May 4 due to a brain bleed.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of Paulette Chemchick, she was great with kids and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed learning new things and was constantly reading. Anyone who knew Holly also knew that she loved shoes and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. "In the end it'll be OK, so if it's not OK, then it's not the end." - unknown
Also surviving are two daughters, Kyra and husband, David Kelly; and Miranda; two sons, Levi and Christian; three grandchildren; sister, Carly Radford; and brother, Marc Bennett.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
