|
|
Holly Edwards, 55, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Sunday, March 29, at home. She was the wife of Donald Edwards and the couple would have celebrated 34 years of marriage on July 5.
Born in South Korea, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Marion (Deny) Conlon. Holly graduated from North Pocono High School in 1984 and earned her Bachelor of Science in psychology from Marywood University. She was formerly employed at Kay's Italian Restaurant.
Holly enjoyed the beach, especially the Outer Banks, was an avid foodie and loved her cats and her new grandson, Cash Carter.
In addition to her husband, Donald, Holly is survived by her son, Shane Edwards and his wife, Sadie, of Calcium, N.Y.; her daughter, Delaney Edwards and her boyfriend, Nick Riccio, of Scranton; her grandson, Cash Carter; her brothers-in-law, Eric Edwards and his wife, Rebecca, of Mt. Cobb; and Jaret Edwards and his wife, Melanie, of Archbald: her sister-in-law, Michele Edwards of Covington Twp.; her mother-in-law, Louise Edwards of Covington Twp.; and her nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements will be private and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Holly, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020