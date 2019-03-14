Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer C. Miller. View Sign

Homer C. Miller, a lifelong resident of Dunmore, died Saturday evening in the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. His wife of 64 years is the former Lois S. Straub.



Born in 1935, in Scranton, the son of the late Otto and Ruth Sanders Miller, he was educated in Dunmore schools and went on to serve in the United States Navy Reserves. Before retirement, he worked in his family's business, Ruth's Diner, in North Scranton, for many years.



Homer was a fly-fishing enthusiast who excelled at tying his own flies. His flies were so good that they were forwarded to President Jimmy Carter, and Homer received a handwritten letter from the president thanking him for the flies. He was also an excellent dog trainer.



Also surviving are children, Donald Miller and wife, Maureen, Avoca; Robert Miller and Kendra, Nicholson; Ruth Ann DeSantis and husband, Lou, Scranton; and Allan Miller and wife Susan, Dunmore; a sister-in-law, Alice Domenick, Dunmore; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were private in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, and were officiated by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Private interment will take place in the Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



