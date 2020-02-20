|
Hope R. Sanderson, 68, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her husband was the late Walter T. Sanderson.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Ruth Sparaney, she was a former employee of the Carbondale Nursing Home. Throughout the years, she spent many countless hours, with her husband and family, volunteering at the Carbondale Little League.
There is not a person she came in contact with that didn't know and love Hopie. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend who truly had a loving and caring spirit for anyone who came in contact with her.
Hope loved singing and dancing. When she wasn't spending time with her children and grandchildren, she was spending time with her sisters, shopping, going to the casino or watching their favorite television show together.
The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Haley, the entire staff at Carbondale Nursing Home and Traditional Hospice for the compassion and care given to Hope.
Surviving are five children, Robert Sanderson and wife, Joanne, Duncannon; Jennifer Sanderson, Simpson; Thomas "Shadow" Sanderson and companion, Shelley Karp, Simpson; Walter Sanderson Jr. and wife, Denise, Carbondale; and Erin Smith and husband, Bill, Carbondale; 11 grandchildren, Brittany, Alexa and Makena Sanderson, Jordyn Roberts, Jayden Brandyberry, Tekoya and Joshua Sanderson; Michael Balinas and wife, Jen; Cassie, Shawn and Ryan Balinas; three great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Kylee Colachino, and Mylah Ramirez; two sisters, Faith Lewis, Simpson; and Lois Brennan, Carbondale; a brother, David Walker, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Marie Balendy; three brothers, James Sr., William and John Sparaney; and a grandson, Cole Sanderson.
The funeral will be Friday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
The family will receive friends today from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2020