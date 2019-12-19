|
|
Howard Albert Yepson, 92, of Carbondale, died Monday at the Forest City Nursing Center. His wife, the former Barbara Anne Belles, died Dec. 29, 2018.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late John Maurice and Leah Phillips Cole Yepson, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. He was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1945, and a graduate of the Penn State Worthington Scranton Campus. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Post 221, Carbondale. Before retirement, Howard was employed by the Westinghouse Corp. in Newark, N.J., where he worked in the meter relay division. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish and York Rite; he was a 60-year member of the Carbondale Lodge 249 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania, where he served as a two-time past master. He was also a member of the Jermyn Aurora Lodge 523, Eureka Royal Arch Chapter 179; Scranton Council 44 of the Royal and Select Master Masons, Northeast Council 74 of the Knight Masons of the USA, Northeastern York Rite College 102, Penn Priory 6 Knights of the York Cross of Honor, the Palestine Commandery 14 Knights Templar, the Williamsport Conclave of the Red Cross of Constantine; the Irem Temple Shrine, Dallas, and the Wayne Pike Shrine Club. Howard was very musical, having played in the Irem Brass Band, and he played the bells in the Crystal Band of Scranton for 33 years. He was also a member of the hand bells choir of the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches of Carbondale. Howard also tuned pianos across the Carbondale area for many years. He served as the president of the Pocono Northeast Chapter of the Piano Technicians Guild. Howard was also a founding member of the Carbondale Historical Society.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Forest City Nursing Center for their excellent and compassionate care.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly L. McCarthy and husband, Donald P., Carbondale; a granddaughter, Rachel R. McCarthy and fiancé, Ryan Sutter, Marietta; several nieces and nephews, including Duane Mosher and wife, Marianne; and several cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Cole Mosher and her husband, Howard.
As per his request, funeral services will be private with interment in Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019