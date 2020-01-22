Home

Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
Howard "Bill" Conklin


1937 - 2020
Howard "Bill" Conklin Obituary
Howard "Bill" Conklin, 82, of Glenburn, died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. He was married to his wife, the former Irene Beckish, for 32 years.

Born Feb. 3, 1937, son of the late William and Naomi Sherman Conklin, Bill owned his own auto body business, Bill's Auto Body, for 50 years. He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved spending time at his lake cottage and having coffee and playing cards with his friends.

He is also survived by a sister, Betty, South Carolina; his children, William Conklin and wife, Laura, Harrisonburg, Va.; Sheila Pisasik and husband, Rick, Lenox; stepchildren, Abbie Zola and husband, Walt, Washington, N.J.; Andy Lengel and wife, Gena, Dalton; grandchildren, Matthew and Erin Conklin, Erica O'Brien Marhelski, Christopher and Ashley Vieira, Andrew and Aidan Zola, Peter and Jody Lengel; and great-grandchildren, Neva and Jimmy Marhelski.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul; sister, Lois; and a son, Dale.

Memorial service will be Friday at 1 p.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Jean Blackie officiating.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton, PA 18414; or to the Dalton Fire Company, 109 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton, PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020
