Howard George Miller, 87, formerly of Clarks Summit, died Tuesday in Ellicott City, Md., where he currently resided. His wife was the late Marion Harris Miller, who died in 1999.
Born in Scranton, the son of the late George P. and Elsie Squance Miller, he was a graduate of Bullard-Havens Technical High School, in Bridgeport, Conn., and earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University. He was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War, and, before retirement, worked as an electrical engineer at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit and the American Legion Post 1276, Syracuse, N.Y.
He enjoyed photography and volunteered at the Steamtown National Historic Site and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg.
Surviving are a daughter, Lynn Sargent and her husband, Gary, Woodstock, Md.; five nieces; and a nephew.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Miller Gilpin.
A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2019