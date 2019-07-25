Howard H. Heise Jr., 93, of Tunkhannock, passed away July 23, in the Hospice Unit of Allied Services in Scranton, Pa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, on July 11.



Born in Falls on Dec. 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Howard H. Sr. and Dorothy Bedell Heise.



Howard was a graduate of Fall-Overfield School and served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He married Shirley Clark Heise, his high school sweetheart, upon his return from the war.



Howard entered the United States Army Air Force on Jan. 31, 1944, from New Cumberland, Pa. After basic training he attended the B-24 Heavy bomber gunnery training at Casper Army Field, Wyoming. Howard was awarded the Army Air Force Crew Member Badge Wings upon completing gunnery training and was deployed overseas to Gioia del Colle and San Pancrazio, Italy. Howard was assigned to the 15th Air Force, 451 Bombardment Group, 724th Bomb Squadron as a B-24 gunner. Howard flew multiple combat missions protecting his aircraft and crew from German fighter attack aircraft while dropping heavy bombs throughout Italy, France, Germany and the Balkans. Howard received the Silver Star for combat valor and the Army Air Force Air Medal for heroism while participating in aerial combat over the Balkans against German ME 262 Jet fighter aircraft.



Upon return from his military service, Howard completed an apprenticeship and eventually established his own plumbing and heating contracting business. He was a well-respected business man in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Howard was a skilled craftsman and built his family home. In addition, he was a man of faith and a longtime member of the Schultzville United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong Mason and a member of the Factoryville Masonic Lodge and later the Waverly Masonic Lodge. Howard was an avid hunter and sportsman, and loved hunting with his uncle and brothers. He was a founding member of the Mill City Sportsman's Club. He was extremely devoted to his country and his family, and never missed an opportunity to vote.



Howard is survived by daughters, Susan Heise Webster and husband, Larry; Victoria Heise Switzer and husband, Jimmy; son, Howard B. Heise and wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Corey Webster and wife, Patty; Morgan Jones, Anthony Heise, Aubrey Heise, Oliver Heise; great-grandchildren, Maximillian and Nicodemus Webster; brothers, Robert, Cecil and Paul; and numerous Heise and Clark nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Loretta Heise Morie and Annette Heise Freyermuth.



Family and friends may call at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, on Friday, July 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26, from the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Dalton, Pa. at the convenience of the family.



Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019