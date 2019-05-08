Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Jaffe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Jaffe passed away peacefully holding the hand of his loving wife and caregiver, Gloria, on April 27, 2019, a month before their 44th wedding anniversary.



Howard loved athletics and was a champion handball player and an avid golfer. Because of that love of golf, he made his home on a golf course in Mount Laurel, N.J., until his move to a golfing community in Naples, Fla. Howard worked as a territory manager in the furniture industry, spending most of his career at the Vaughan Furniture Co. He was an elite salesman and was given the nickname of "GP," the "Great Provider," by his children and grandchildren.



Howard is survived by his sons, Richard Jaffe and wife, Jill, and their children, Emma and Mia; Bradley Jaffe and wife, Elisa, and their children, Harrison and Charlotte; daughter, Penny Bodner and her husband, Phil, and their children and grandchildren, Erica, Josh, Mandy, David, Lexi, Ava, Ella and Yehuda. Howard is also survived by a sister who adored him, Doris Jaffe Koloski, and husband, Charles; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him immensely.



He was preceded in death by his son, Stuart Roseman; and Stuart's wife, Sherri.



Howard's family and friends will gather at his son Bradley's home at 770 Audubon Drive in North Wales, Pa., to celebrate his life Saturday, May 18, from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Charitable donations in memory of Howard may be made to: Scranton JCC Building Fund, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065; , 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; or , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

