Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Howard Jones

Howard Jones Obituary
Howard Jones, 65, of Exeter, a Taylor native, died Thursday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

A funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, Parish of St. Barbara, 28 Memorial St., Exeter. Interment, private.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 9:30 to Mass at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020
