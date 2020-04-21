Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Howard M. Pachter Obituary
Howard M. Pachter, 75, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He and his wife, the former Elaine Rosenstein, had celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary last Sept. 10.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Jacob and Bertha Pachter, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and received his undergraduate and master's degree in accounting from the University of Scranton. He was the founder of Howard M. Pachter Accounting and Tax Service Co., Scranton, and was a member and a past president of the Amos Lodge of B'nai B'rith and also served on the board of the Jewish Home.

Howard was a life member of the Beth Shalom Congregation where he currently served as its treasurer and had served as a past president.

Howard was a member of the education committee at Wilkes University and other accounting organizations.

Also surviving are a daughter, Iris Simon and husband, Joshua, Bala Cynwyd; a son, Alvin, Scranton; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Ethan Simon; a brother, Arthur Pachter and wife, Lee, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Saul Pachter; and a sister, Joan Pachter.

A private graveside service in Dalton Jewish Cemetery will be held by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky.

Due to the pandemic, a private Shiva will be observed. To contact the family, please do so by phone or by offering an online condolence through the funeral home website, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020
