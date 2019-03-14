Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard W. Wormuth. View Sign

Howard W. Wormuth, 87, Jermyn, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Harris Wormuth.



Born in Carbondale, the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Connor Wormuth, he was employed by Local Union 130 Laborers before retirement. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an executive board member of the union, a trustee board member of the Primitive Methodist Church, Jermyn; American Legion 0465; Lakeland Rod and Gun Club; and an avid hunter.



He is survived by a daughter, Wendy Ezman, Central Square, N.Y.; and son, David Wormuth, Jermyn; seven grandchildren, Allison, Brandon, Nicholas, Tommy Ezman; Adam, Deanna; Faith Wormuth; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Kay Ferguson and Ann Horne; and brothers, Joe and Robert.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Richard.



Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday from the Primitive Methodist Church, Jermyn, with the Rev. Allan Rupert, officiating. Viewing is Friday from 5 to 8 at the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Valley View Cemetery.





Howard W. Wormuth, 87, Jermyn, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Harris Wormuth.Born in Carbondale, the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Connor Wormuth, he was employed by Local Union 130 Laborers before retirement. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an executive board member of the union, a trustee board member of the Primitive Methodist Church, Jermyn; American Legion 0465; Lakeland Rod and Gun Club; and an avid hunter.He is survived by a daughter, Wendy Ezman, Central Square, N.Y.; and son, David Wormuth, Jermyn; seven grandchildren, Allison, Brandon, Nicholas, Tommy Ezman; Adam, Deanna; Faith Wormuth; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Kay Ferguson and Ann Horne; and brothers, Joe and Robert.He was also preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Richard.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday from the Primitive Methodist Church, Jermyn, with the Rev. Allan Rupert, officiating. Viewing is Friday from 5 to 8 at the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Valley View Cemetery. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2019

