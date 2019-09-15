|
A golden heart stopped beating. Hugh Joseph Murphy, 77, of Honesdale, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 12. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Norma (Roy) Murphy. The couple married on Feb. 2, 1963.
He was the beloved son of the late Robert E. and Gladys (McGranaghan) Murphy. He was born on March 25, 1942, in New York City.
Hugh proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for more than 20 years, retiring as a master sergeant. Following his military career, he embarked on a second career at Farview State Hospital and the State Correctional Institution at Waymart. He retired from SCI Waymart as a captain in 2004 with 23 years of service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was highly respected by the men and women he served with. He established and maintained many long-standing friendships and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Hugh was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, attending St. Bernard's Church in Beach Lake.
A devoted husband and father, Hugh is also survived by his children, James Murphy; Colleen Lowe and husband, Kevin; and Michael Murphy and wife, Carol. He cherished his time spent with family and idolized every one of them. Hugh never missed an opportunity to commend his love ones and regularly expressed a great sense of pride with their accomplishments.
In addition to his wife and children, Hugh is survived by his two sisters and a brother, Mary O'Neill and husband, Benedict; Ann Keely and husband, Kenneth; and Robert Murphy.
Hugh was admired and adored by his nine grandchildren, Kevin Lowe Jr., Karey (Lowe) Hoffman, Kayla (Lowe) McCauley, Krysta Lowe, Kolby Lowe, Kraig Lowe, Kelsey Lowe, Erin Murphy and Gavin Murphy. Moreover, Hugh will be greatly missed by his six great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Bernard's Church in Beach Lake at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Juliana's Cemetery with full military honors. As per his request, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his name to Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park St., Honesdale, PA 18431; or Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019