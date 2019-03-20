Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Ward Miller. View Sign

Hugh Ward Miller, 82, of Lake Ariel, Pa., died Sunday, March 17, at Regional Hospital of Scranton, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sarah Shelhorse Miller.



Born Oct. 15, 1936, in St. Paul, Minn., he was the son of the late Charles Hugh and May Alma (Ward) Miller Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Hugh Ward Miller Jr. and Robert Bruce Miller; his sister, Mavis Miller Casperson; and his brothers, Charles, John and Douglas Miller.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by several cousins; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.



Hugh was a graduate of Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., and Boston University School of Theology in Boston.



Before his retirement, he served as pastor of United Methodist churches in Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. He was a co-founder of the Downtown Singers in Binghamton, N.Y.



Hugh was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church and was a faithful member of the church choir.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. in the Moscow United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jean Blackie as officiating clergy.



Friends may call Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will be conducted Monday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, N.Y., led by the Rev. Vicki Burtson.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444; or Sky Lake Camp and Retreat Center, 501 William Law Road, Windsor, NY 13865.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

