Hugo J. Caldara, 91, a resident of Eynon, died Monday afternoon at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. He and his wife, the former Rita Lemoncelli, celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 19.
Born in Eynon, son of the late Rigo and Lena Aldini Caldara, he was a graduate of Archbald High School class of 1946 and a World War II United States Army veteran, serving with the 58th Calvary Recon Troop in Korea. He was a founding and proud member of Eynon VFW Post 7963. Before retirement, he was a homebuilder and small business owner, including the Carvel Store in Eynon. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener (his tomatoes were among the best) and he loved making lonza, porchetta, soup and popcorn for family and friends.
Also surviving are daughters, Diane Smolko, Eynon; Lisa Coassolo and husband, David, Peckville; and Christine Caldara-Piatos and husband, Vaios, Camp Hill; son, Robert Caldara and fiancée, Megan, Eynon; four sisters, Ida Comprini, Texas; Inez Pesce, Irma Hart, and Rita Knox and husband, Tony, all of Connecticut; 11 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, John Smolko.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 8:30 until time of service in the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Eynon VFW Post 7963, 284 Main St., Eynon, PA 18403; or the of NEPA, Suite 110, 968 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109.
Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019