Hugo Antonio Siguenza, 82, of Elmhurst Twp., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Scranton Health Care Center. He was the widower of Grace (Magana) Siguenza, who passed away on April 5, 2005. The couple was married for 39 years.
Born in El Salvador, he was the son of the late Guillermo and Paula (Molina) Siguenza. Hugo served in the United States Army and, prior to retiring, worked as a dispensing optician in New York City, and as an owner/operator of Danker Eye Care Center and then Spectrum Vision Center. He was a member of the Church of St. Eulalia in Roaring Brook Twp.
Hugo truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and celebrating their accomplishments. His hobby was to plant and grow flowers and vegetables anywhere he could. When not gardening, he enjoyed watching soccer. Hugo will always be remembered by his children for his driven work ethic and dedication to his patients.
Hugo is survived by his children, Sandra Tripus and her husband, Lester, of Elmhurst Twp.; Robert Siguenza and his wife, Suzanne, of Pittsburgh; H. Alexander Siguenza and his companion, Christa Malloy, of Gilbertsville; and Paul Siguenza and his wife, Melissa, of Clifton Twp.; his sisters, Dora, Martha and Rosa Margarita; his brother, Guillermo; and his grandchildren, Miranda, Marissa, Sean, Joshua, Kaitlyn, Aiden, Matt, Paul and Cristian.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Chela.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Telespond Senior Services and Scranton Health Care Center for the services and compassionate care he received.
Visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment, with military honors, will be held at a later date once the current restrictions regarding large gatherings are eased.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020