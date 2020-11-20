Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Ida Mae Aston Obituary

Ida Mae Aston, 87, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at the Green Ridge Care Center, Scranton. She was the widow of David John Aston, who died Aug. 17, 2004.

Born in Waymart, daughter of the late Austin and Doris Nicholson Barrows, she was a member of the Berean Baptist Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Andrew Mitchell Hose Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary, Carbondale.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan Molinaro and husband, Michael, Carbondale; Caroline Shifler and husband, Glen, Greenfield Twp.; Michelle McHale, Mayfield; three sons, Thomas Aston and wife, Kim, Clifford; Kevin Aston, Waymart; Edwin Aston, North Carolina; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a brother, Grant Barrows, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, John D. Smith and Joseph Molinaro; and a son-in-law, John McHale.

The funeral will be Saturday with services at 4 p.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Spring interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Friends may call Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Green Ridge Care Center Activities Fund, 2741 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


