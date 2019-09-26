|
On Monday, Sept. 23, Ignatius "Iggy" Rutkowski Jr. of Pittston Twp. passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 52. He was a loving husband, son and brother.
He was born on June 14, 1967, in Wilkes-Barre to Ignatius and Rita Yale Rutkowski Sr. and attended Coughlin High School. He was married to his beloved wife of 15 years, Jamie Davis Rutkowski.
He was employed at Nicholas Trucking for 10 years.
Iggy was easy going, he would help anyone who needed help and he loved animals. His caring and kind nature encouraged him to become a donor for Gift of Life Foundation. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins, with his two four-legged kids, Guinness and Jameson, and spending time with his family and friends. Anyone who knew Iggy knows his world revolved around his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Julie Rutkowski; maternal grandparents, Calvin and June Yale; and his brother, Calvin Rutkowski.
Surviving are his brother, Robert Rutkowski and wife, Patricia; brother-in-law, Thomas Davis and wife, Nettie; uncles, aunts, nephews, a niece and cousins.
A memorial service will be at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019