Ira J. Shotwell Jr.

Ira J. Shotwell Jr. Obituary
Ira J. Shotwell Jr., 82, of Taylor, died Saturday at Riverside Nursing Facility, Taylor. His wife, the former Judith Hillis, died in 2017.

Born in Moosic, he was the son of the late Ira J. Sr. and Jessie Larnerd Shotwell. He was a graduate of Taylor High School, had served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Reliable Office Equipment, having worked as a service manager. He was a member of the Church of God, Taylor, where he had been a trustee and Sunday School superintendent and was a member of the Acacia Lodge F&AM 579.

Surviving are his children, Ira J. Shotwell III and wife, Francine, Spring Brook Twp.; Beth Hopkins, Dickson City; and Randy Shotwell and wife, Cheryl, Fredericksburg, Va.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Smerdon; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Weiss.

The funeral service with military honors by Shopa Davey Post 6082 will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. The service will be by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, pastor of the Church of God, Taylor. Interment will be held at Milwaukee Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019
