Irene Ann Guzinski, 85, of Olyphant, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart surrounded by family, friends and staff. She was the widow of John L. Guzinski, who died May 24, 2004. They were married for 49 years.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Andrew and Jennie Gallo Sbaraglia, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a magna cum laude graduate of Manatee Community College in food service. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Williams Bakery, Chick's Diner and Tony Harding's, where she met her late husband. Raising two children and sharing countless cups of coffee, they enjoyed traveling to Europe and resided in Bradenton, Fla., for 10 years before returning to Northeast Pennsylvania. Irene was an interesting person, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in her path through kindness, hospitality and generosity. Over her lifetime, Irene had many interests, including cooking, professional astrology, following politics and generosity toward several charities and organizations. A devoted member of St. Ann's Basilica, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving are two daughters, Janette Davitt and husband, Leo, Jermyn; and Julie DePrimo and husband, John, Olyphant; three grandchildren, Nicole Roman and husband, Jamie; Angelo DePrimo and wife, Mary Kate; and Melissa Silveri and Ralph Wildner; four great-grandchildren, Matthew Hartman, Jamie Roman, Elizabeth Silveri and Jack DePrimo; sister, Patricia Rafalko and husband, Leon, Maple Shades, N.J.; brother, Andrew Sbaraglia and wife, Anneliese, Scranton; nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Barrett, Rose Klimaitis and Josephine



The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Diane Baldi and Michael Catalano for making Irene constantly comfortable. And, a special thank you to Carol Rosencrans, who came every Saturday to do her hair.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

