Irene Backus, 92, Scranton, died Monday at the Green Ridge Care Center surrounded by her loving family while listening to "Goodnight Irene," the song she shared with her late husband of 55 years, William J. Backus, who died in 2005.



Born in Scranton, she was one of four daughters of the late Joseph and Nellie Ciesielski Sevitski.



Before retirement she was employed in the garment industry and had been a member of the former St. Joseph's Lithuanian Church, North Scranton, until its closing and a current member of Mary, Mother of God Church.



Irene was a very devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and canning. For many years she served as a volunteer at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and was an avid animal lover who was never without a rescue dog at her side.



Her family would like to offer a special thank you to doctors Charles Deck, Nicholas Dodge, John Scanland and the staff at the Green Ridge Care Center for all the compassionate care given to Irene.



Surviving are a daughter, Irene Pusateri and husband, James, Scranton; a son, William Backus, Boulder, Colo.; a grandson, Justin Pusateri, Washington, D.C.; a granddaughter, Jennifer Christman and husband, Mike, Felton, Del., three great-grandsons, Julian, Noah and Jace Christman; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Church at Holy Rosary Parish, William St., North Scranton. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



