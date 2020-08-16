Home

Irene Bates, 48, of Scranton, died Aug. 9 at home. Her husband is John Bates.

Born in Scranton, daughter of Wilfred Tucker and the late Irene Lynch Tucker, she was a 1991 graduate of Scranton High School and worked at St. Joseph's Center until her illness. Irene enjoyed seeing her great-nieces and great-nephews, and loved her many cats.

Also surviving are four brothers, William Tucker and wife, Donna; John Tucker and wife, Sherrie; Wilfred Tucker Jr. and partner, Lisa Larue; and Craig Tucker and wife, Margaret; sister, Kimberly Pyatt and husband, John; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at Dunmore Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


