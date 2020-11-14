Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Zuder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Boyko Zuder


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Boyko Zuder Obituary

Irene Boyko Zuder, 89, of Wyoming, entered eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John M. Zuder, in 2012. They shared many blessed years together.

Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of Hreno and Elizabeth Demyan Boyko and was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1949. Irene worked for the Ma Bell Telephone company in Taylor, Pa., as a telephone switchboard operator prior to relocating to Fairfield, N.J., where she began raising her family. Upon retirement, Irene and her family moved to Swiftwater, Pa., where she managed the gift shop at the former Strickland's Mountain Inn. Her primary focus in life was her family and taking care of her home. Irene was an excellent cook and baker and she enjoyed making the traditional Slavonic dishes each holiday. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor.

Surviving are three sons, John and daughter-in-law, Belinda Cerene, Pittston; James and partner, Kevin Hoover, with whom she resided; Joshua and his wife, Dr. Colleen Nelson, Manasota Key, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Alexandra Zuder, Pittston; and John Zuder III, Philadelphia.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Boyko; and seven brothers, John, Francis, Thomas, Joseph, George, Michael, and baby Steven.

Private funeral services and interment were held at St. George's Orthodox Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be sent to St. George's Church Altar Society, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

Arrangements and care provided by Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories and extend condolences to Irene's family.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -