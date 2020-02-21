|
Irene Brozoski, 73, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Edward Brozoski Sr., who died in 2018.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Edward and Helen Barthold, she raised three tough boys and then continued to help raise her five grandchildren as if they were her own. She would always say, "I have eight children." If that was not enough, she then helped in any way she could with her nieces and nephews. Her nieces' care for her in the end truly shows how appreciative they were. She adored her sister Maryann and made sure Maryann's name was written on Elvis' wall in Graceland, a place she visited 30 times. Irene managed to persevere in the last few years after losing her two best friends of 53 years, Auntie and her only love, Edward.
A tough, but compassionate woman, she made the best pierogies and chocolate balls. Irene was beautiful, impassioned, nurturing, generous and one of a kind lady who loved bingo. She left us too soon, but will never be forgotten; her life will continue through the thoughts and deeds of all those she has loved and impacted.
Surviving are three sons, Edward Jr., Mark and Joe Brozoski; five grandchildren, Madison, Sunny, Alexis, Joseph Jr. and Brayden; brothers, Eddie and Marty Barthold; and sister, Maryann Mecca and husband, Billy.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Florence Olsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor.
Friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020