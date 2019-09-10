|
Irene C. Papura, 88, of Mountain Top, formerly of Dunmore, died Monday morning at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Peter P. Papura.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Karpovich Stumbers. She was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing and worked as an LPN until her retirement from the Holy Family Residence. She was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
Irene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking trips to Atlantic City with her sister, Dorothy, and attending picnics with her best friend, Mary Kujawski. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, for its kindness and compassionate care.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Deborah Pusateri and husband, Jim, Scranton; a son, David Papura and wife, Tanya, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Danielle Pusateri, Tyler, Brad and Krista Papura; three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Valeria and Michael; a brother, Michael Stumbers and wife, Joan, Clarks Summit; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Bouselli, and husband, Louie.
Divine Liturgy will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery, Kane Street, Scranton. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
Friends may call Wednesday at the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton, from 5 to 8 p.m. Panachyda services, 6.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church; to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019