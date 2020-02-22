|
|
Irene Carter, 89, a longtime resident of Old Forge, died Friday morning at Allied Service Hospice Center in Scranton after an illness. On Nov. 21, 1994, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Carter.
Born in Taylor on Oct. 9, 1930, and daughter of the late Andrew J. Jr. and Mary D. (Pepsin) Sabol, Irene was a graduate of the former Taylor High School, class of 1948. She was employed by Print Craft Co. before working in the accounting department of Herff Jones of Scranton prior to her retirement.
Above all else came Irene's faith. She was a lifelong member of the Taylor United Baptist Church, where her devotion and loyalty to all causes and efforts in volunteering were a staple to the congregation for countless decades. She was a longtime secretary for the church's board of trustees, a Sunday school member, a choir member and a member of the Ladies' Guild, just to name a few of her involvements. She was also a longtime member of the Taylor Senior Citizens.
At peace and now with her husband, Fred, Irene will forever be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her brother, Andrew J. Sabol of Scranton; nieces and nephews, including her devoted caregivers, Sandy and Bob Davis, Kim Sabol, Renee Gentile and Joey Sabol; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her family would like to thank both the staff and Irene's friends at the Old Forge Manor for ensuring her time there felt like home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the United Baptist Church of Taylor, 125 Church St., to be conducted by the Rev. David Barrett, pastor. Interment will follow at the Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's name to the United Baptist Deacons Fund, c/o 125 Church St., Taylor, PA 18517, or the Samaritan's Purse, c/o P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020