Irene E. Gambo, 85, of Dunmore, died Friday morning at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Angelo M. The couple had been married for 60 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Emil Sr. and Mary Suray Silvi. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and a member of SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish, Dunmore. Before retirement, she was the manager of housekeeping at the Holiday Inn, Dunmore, and previously worked for the former Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Scranton.
Irene was an avid gardener and known for her green thumb. She was an excellent cook and baker, and will be fondly remembered for her famous cookies. She was a wonderful wife and homemaker, and took great pride and joy in her home. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Also surviving are a sister, Constance Rosar and husband, Robert; and sister-in-law, Carm Gregory, all of Dunmore; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by three infant children; and brothers, Edwin Silvi and Emil Silvi Jr.
The funeral will be Tuesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020