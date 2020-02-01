|
Irene F. Masco, 90, of Lake Winola, Pa., went to her place in heaven on Jan. 29 at Allied Hospice in Scranton, Pa.
Irene was born in Forest Township, Pa., to the late Beatrice (Muir) and Harold Fenton on Dec. 23, 1929.
She went to Johnson Technical Institute, graduating in 1947. She attended Pace University, New York City, from 1978-82.
She worked for Western Electric in Kearney, New Jersey, until its closing in 1978 and for the AT&T legal department, New York City, N.Y., from 1978 until retiring in 1986.
While in retirement, she continued to work at her favorite pastime of helping others through volunteering. She worked with the Falls Lions, Lake Winola Lionesses, Lake Winola Fire Women's Auxiliary, Lake Winola Methodist Women's Group, Wyoming County Democratic Women, Red Cross and numerous other local and national charities. In retirement, she held key positions on boards including the Bridge for Opportunity, insuring affordable housing for seniors.
Irene is survived by her sons, Allan F. Hueg (Madelyn) of Hudson, Fla.; Bruce W. Hueg (Jennifer) of Secane, Pa.; and Eric C. Hueg (Cindy) of Lake Winola, Pa.; stepdaughter, Donna Flaherty of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; sisters, Donna DeMarrist of San Francisco, Calif.; Carole Miller of Rural Retreat, Va.; and Kay (Ken) Jaruszewski of Stroudsburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Michael, Lisa, Jason, Ashley, Corey and Scott; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent J. Masco in 1997; son-in-law, Michael Vinitsky in 2008; and daughter, Bonnie Jean Hueg in 2015.
Family and friends are invited to attend Irene's funeral service which will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. from the Lake Winola United Methodist Church, Maple Drive, Dalton, Pa., with Pastor Nicholas McMichael presiding. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. A viewing will be held from noon until the time of service on Monday.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to District 14-H Lions Clubs, 710 Atherton St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411-1902.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020