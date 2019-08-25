|
Irene Frances McLain, 104, of Moscow, died Tuesday night at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel, after an illness. She was the wife of Elmer McLain, who died in 1997.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Margaret Greener Reed. Before retirement, she worked on the family farm with her husband and worked at Rita's Sportswear in Moscow for many years.
She loved the outdoors, her garden and her flower beds. Recently, Irene sang at her 104th birthday party.
Surviving are daughters, Nancy McLain, of Newfoundland, and Hannah Simmons, of Beach Lake; grandchildren, Gregg McLain and his wife, Linda; Kristen Soden and her husband, Dan; and Shannon Kriedler and her husband, Dean; great-grandchildren, Lynleigh McLain, Hunter Douglas Lefkoski and Hannah Farrington; nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Earl McLain; brothers, Charles, Kinzey, Paul and John Reed; and a sister, Marie Tennant.
The family would like to thank the Julia Ribaudo Extended Care staff for such great care and love given to Irene during her time there.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Inurnment to follow, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends may call from 10 until the time of service. For directions, to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019